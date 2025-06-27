STRATEC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF € 0.60 PER SHARE
Birkenfeld, June 27, 2025
Shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting of STRATEC SE (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) approved all agenda items submitted for resolution with clear majorities.
As proposed, STRATEC will enable its shareholders to participate in the company's performance by distributing a dividend of € 0.60 per share for the past 2024 financial year (previous year's dividend: € 0.55 per share). The distribution total amounts to € 7.3 million and will be paid to shareholders via their depositing banks on July 2, 2025.
Furthermore, shareholders approved the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and elected PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschafts-prüfungsgesellschaft (PwC), Frankfurt am Main, as auditor for the 2025 financial year.
By resolution of the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE was extended from four to five members and Ralf Leistner was elected to this body. In addition, the remuneration system for members of the Board of Management was approved. The Annual General Meeting also provided renewed approval for authorized and conditional capital, as well as for the authorization to acquire and dispose of treasury stock.
Overall, 71.9 percent of the company's registered share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting.
Further information about the Annual General Meeting, including details of the other agenda items, can be found at , where details of voting results have also been published.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
