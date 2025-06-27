Safe Enterprises Debuts At 9.4% Premium On NSE SME

MENAFN - KNN India)Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures made its market debut on Friday with shares listing at Rs 151 on the NSE SME platform, representing a premium of 9.4 per cent over the initial public offering price.

The company completed its share allotment process on June 25, paving the way for the public listing.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures, established in 1976 and headquartered in Mumbai, specialises in designing, manufacturing, and installing custom retail fixtures and shop fittings for prominent Indian retail chains including Zudio, Westside, and Reliance Retail.

The company's product portfolio encompasses gondola shelving systems, checkout counters, visual merchandising displays, and various storage solutions tailored to meet the specific requirements of retail establishments.

This comprehensive range of offerings positions the firm as a key supplier in India's expanding retail infrastructure sector.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures has demonstrated strong financial performance in recent periods.

For the fiscal year ending March 2025, the company reported revenue of Rs 139.73 crore alongside a profit after tax of Rs 39.19 crore, reflecting healthy operational metrics and profitability margins.

The proceeds from the initial public offering will be allocated toward establishing a new manufacturing facility to expand production capacity.

Additionally, funds will support working capital requirements and strategic investments in the company's subsidiary, Safe Enterprises Retail Technologies, as part of its growth strategy.

Following the listing, the company carries a post-issue price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and commands a market capitalisation of Rs 634.53 crore.

The stock entered the public market amid favourable investor sentiment, with market observers suggesting that continued supportive market conditions could potentially deliver modest gains for shareholders in the near term.

