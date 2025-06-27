Safe Enterprises Debuts At 9.4% Premium On NSE SME
The company completed its share allotment process on June 25, paving the way for the public listing.
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures, established in 1976 and headquartered in Mumbai, specialises in designing, manufacturing, and installing custom retail fixtures and shop fittings for prominent Indian retail chains including Zudio, Westside, and Reliance Retail.
The company's product portfolio encompasses gondola shelving systems, checkout counters, visual merchandising displays, and various storage solutions tailored to meet the specific requirements of retail establishments.
This comprehensive range of offerings positions the firm as a key supplier in India's expanding retail infrastructure sector.
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures has demonstrated strong financial performance in recent periods.
For the fiscal year ending March 2025, the company reported revenue of Rs 139.73 crore alongside a profit after tax of Rs 39.19 crore, reflecting healthy operational metrics and profitability margins.
The proceeds from the initial public offering will be allocated toward establishing a new manufacturing facility to expand production capacity.
Additionally, funds will support working capital requirements and strategic investments in the company's subsidiary, Safe Enterprises Retail Technologies, as part of its growth strategy.
Following the listing, the company carries a post-issue price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and commands a market capitalisation of Rs 634.53 crore.
The stock entered the public market amid favourable investor sentiment, with market observers suggesting that continued supportive market conditions could potentially deliver modest gains for shareholders in the near term.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment