These Are The Most Underrated Parts Of A Night Out

The most underrated parts of a night out are hearing your favourite tune as you walk into a venue, and a spontaneous group snap that actually looks good.

A poll of 2,000 Brits found partygoers also love someone pulling out surprisingly good dance moves.

As well as finally finding the pal who has gone for a wander, revellers also love sharing cheesy chips at the end of the night.

But the biggest vibe-killers are big queues to get into bars or clubs, someone starting drama within the friendship group, and having to pay for an overpriced taxi home.

The study also found 31 per cent of Gen Z hate forgetting their ID and getting turned away.

The research was commissioned by cult cocktail maker Buzzballz, following the launch of its new 'BallzMobilez' in Clapham, London.

Passersby were given free samples of the ready-made cocktail, as they were encouraged to celebrate the in-between moments of a night out.

A spokesperson said: "Every night out is different, which is why we love them, and the best ones are spontaneous.

“When putting on your glad rags, you never know what is in store for you and that's the beauty of a night out.”

To get ready for a big night on the tiles, 76 per cent have an alcoholic drink on their way out.

With nights considered to start when getting ready (24 per cent), but for 12 per cent, it truly begins at someone's house for pre-drinks.

With 40 per cent of Gen Z respondents claiming that going to an off-licence between pre-drinks and a bar makes the night more fun, compared to 19 per cent of all adults.

The tipple of choice for 29 per cent is ready made cocktails, but for 39 per cent it's wine or beer.

Ready to drink cocktails are the pre-drink of choice for Gen Z, with 45 per cent saying this is what they'd grab for their in-between moments.

It also emerged the night out truly peaks when they are at the venue (47 per cent), although 13 per cent think the pinnacle is when they're getting ready at a friend's house.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, found 35 per cent prefer a spontaneous night out.

And 38 per cent feel random moments make the night out more memorable.

But 41 per cent said being too cold or wet would bring a close to proceedings.

A spokesperson for Buzzballz added:"Spontaneous nights out are sometimes some of the best, and let's be real, half the night is spent getting to the good bit.

“It's important to keep the good times rolling, even if you're not quite at the party...yet.”

TOP 10 MOST UNDERRATED PARTS OF A NIGHT OUT

1. Hearing your favourite song just as you walk into the venue

2. Getting a spontaneous group photo that actually looks good

3. That moment the whole group is finally reunited

4. Checking your bank account the next morning and the damage not being too bad

5. Getting ready together with mates

6. Fun journeys to the night out

7. Sharing cheesy chips at the end of the night

8. Random compliments from strangers in the loo

9. Not losing anything by the end of the night

10. Singing at the top of your lungs on the way home