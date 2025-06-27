Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Condemns Israeli Settlers' Attacks In West Bank

2025-06-27 02:02:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar strongly condemned the attacks carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of several individuals.
In a statement issued Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that these heinous assaults are part of a continuing series of crimes committed against the defenseless Palestinian people. The ministry stressed the urgent need for the international community to take action to provide necessary protection for civilians and to ensure that those responsible for these atrocities are held accountable.
The ministry also reiterated the urgent need for global solidarity to end the brutal genocide in the Gaza Strip and to achieve a just and lasting peace in the region, one that guarantees the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

