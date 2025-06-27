403
Ministries Urge Public To Report Missile Debris
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a joint statement Friday, the Ministries of Defence and Interior urged the public to immediately report any debris or suspicious objects suspected to be remnants from the interception of Iranian missiles, in order to safeguard public safety and strengthen overall protection measures.
The statement emphasised that handling such materials is strictly the responsibility of the competent authorities, due to the potential risk of hazardous substances, which may pose a serious threat to public safety.
Accordingly, the public is advised not to approach, touch, or attempt to handle any such objects and to report them immediately via the designated hotline: (40442999), to ensure proper and safe handling as per approved procedures, the statement said.
