AEG Presents Marches With Pride In 2025
In Detroit, the team from the Masonic Temple Theatre joined thousands at Motor City Pride, wearing custom AEG-themed shirts and marching with purpose. They danced, cheered, and connected with the crowd, celebrating the city's spirit of resilience and inclusion.
In Cleveland, employees from the Agora Theatre and AXS came together for Pride in the CLE as they waved flags and shared in the joy of the day with community members .
In San Francisco, the AEG Presents' team from Goldenvoice will join the iconic parade down Market Street, walking alongside artists, allies, and advocates celebrating the city's rich LGBTQ+ history.
Across all three cities, employees embodied AEG Presents' commitment to inclusion. Their presence at Pride was both a celebration and reaffirmation of the company's pledge to create spaces where everyone feels seen, heard and valued.
To learn more about AEG Presents, please click here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment