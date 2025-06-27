Action Against Hunger Mourns The Loss Of Two Beloved Colleagues In Gaza

MENAFN - 3BL) A spokesperson is available. Please contact ... for inquiries.

NEW YORK and JERUSALEM, June 27, 2025 /3BL/ - Action Against Hunger is devastated to share the news that two of our colleagues, Mohammed Hussein and Obada Abu Issa, were killed the afternoon of June 26th during an airstrike. They were not working at the time, nor were they in a zone under displacement orders. Mohammed and Obada had been beloved members of Action Against Hunger's team in Gaza for the last year.

Obada was 30 years old. He leaves behind his wife and two children. Obada joined the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) team in February 2024 as a Program Field Assistant. His loss creates an irreplaceable gap for the team. A treasured colleague and friend, Obada will be remembered for his humor and professionalism.

Mohammed was 20 years old. He was looking forward to extending his contract for another year, carrying a vision for his future and trying to shape it as best he could. Mohammed's friends and colleagues cherish him as an example of morality, a boy with a generous heart that embraced everyone, giving those around him sincere support without asking anything in return

Action Against Hunger will continue to remember Obada Abu Issa and Mohammed Hussein with warmth. Our thoughts are with their families at this tragic time. Psychological support is being provided to Action Against Hunger's teams in Gaza.

Action Against Hunger calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. The protection of humanitarian workers and civilians must be upheld in accordance with international law. Action Against Hunger reaffirms its unwavering commitment to its humanitarian mission and will continue to provide support in Gaza.

