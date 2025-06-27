Colombia Triumphs At Cannes Lions 2025: Gold, Silver, And Bronze In Official Debut
The Silver Lion , in the Brand Experience & Activation category , was awarded to Runways of Hidden Beauty , a campaign focused on promoting the renovation and development of new off-the-beaten-path airstrips and destinations across regions.
The impact of these two campaigns is backed by numbers: over 300,000 bookings from travelers of 13 nationalities, a 64% increase in new visitors, presence in more than 30 markets, 535 million impressions, and over USD $96 million in media reach.
"This proves that the broader narrative of Colombia, The Country of Beauty didn't remain on paper, we brought it from the desk to the regions, and from the regions to the world. Today we show that Colombia has a story that moves, that inspires, and that captivates on global stages. This is a Colombia that embraces its diversity, protects its essence, and transforms it into a powerful, authentic, and profoundly beautiful message," said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the country's promotion agency and the organization leading these efforts.
Colombia, The Country of Beauty is more than a narrative, it drives results. In recent years, the country has broken international tourism records, with the United States as its top source of visitors. Today, Colombia ranks among the top 12 global destinations for U.S. travelers and stands as their number one choice in South and Central America.
The country's success at Cannes goes beyond destination marketing, it redefines how the world sees Colombia: a nation that turns beauty into value, diversity into message, and voice into global presence.
For more information, visit Colombia .
