Schoolio Earns Prestigious Accreditation From WASC, Validating Quality Of Its K8 Homeschool Program

DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Schoolio Learning is proud to announce that it has officially earned full accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS-WASC), one of the most respected accrediting bodies in the world.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for Schoolio and the families it serves. Traditionally, only institutions operating as formal schools were eligible for accreditation. However, WASC's evolving standards now recognize the impact and legitimacy of programs that extend“beyond the traditional classroom” through its Supplementary Education Programs (SEPs) accreditation category.

Schoolio has received this honor specifically for its K–8 homeschool program, which blends online learning, scheduling, and dashboard analytics with offline activities that provide hands-on experience and foster skills like critical thinking, reflection, and research. Despite the name title including“supplementary”, SEPs are full, standalone educational programs, they just do not confer credits or degrees, but demonstrate rigorous educational quality, student support, and organizational integrity.

“We are thrilled to receive this accreditation,” said Sathish Bala, Founder and CEO at Schoolio.“WASC's validation confirms what our thousands of Schoolio families already know- that Schoolio offers a high-quality, comprehensive, and innovative learning experience that supports the whole child.”

The ACS-WASC commissioners determined that Schoolio Learning meets the criteria required for accreditation after a formal Visiting Commission review. This status affirms Schoolio's commitment to academic excellence, personalized learning, and future-ready education for homeschoolers across North America.

“This accreditation proves that educational programs can be designed to support neurodivergent learners without compromising academic quality or standards,” said Lindsey Casselman, Founder and Head of Learning at Schoolio.“As one of the only programs on the market intentionally designed to support ADHD and Autistic learners, it means a lot that we receive this accreditation from such a renowned body as WASC.”

With this accreditation, Schoolio joins a select group of non-traditional learning programs recognized for meeting globally respected standards in curriculum, leadership, student support, and continuous improvement.

Schoolio is a leading provider of personalized homeschool curriculum and digital learning tools for families across North America. Designed by educators and homeschooling parents, Schoolio's platform empowers learners to follow their own path at their own pace, while supporting parents with intuitive tools, customizable plans, and engaging content.

The Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS-WASC) is a world-renowned accrediting body that works with public and private schools in the United States and around the world to ensure excellence in education.

