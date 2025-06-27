Featherstone At Hickory Hill Adds Independent Living, Expanding Continuum Of Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Tracy Sherzer, Executive Director CITY, IA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FeatherStone at Hickory Hill is proud to announce the addition of Independent Living residences, further strengthening its full continuum of care and reaffirming its mission to provide older adults with a lifestyle centered on independence, well-being and connection.This latest addition joins FeatherStone's existing assisted living and memory care services, giving residents the opportunity to age in place with confidence; all within the comfort and familiarity of one supportive, service-rich campus.Managed by Franciscan Advisory Services , FeatherStone's mission is rooted in embracing life, compassionate care and lifelong purpose. The new Independent Living reflects these values with modern apartment homes, enriching lifestyle programming, and hospitality-driven amenities that empower older adults to live with independence and vitality.Lifestyle-Driven Design, For Ease of LivingAt FeatherStone, residents enjoy spacious, maintenance-free apartment homes with upscale finishes and open-concept layouts, suited perfectly for entertaining, relaxing and aging in place. Just steps away from Hickory Hill Park residents can enjoy walking trails and natural escapes with prairies, wildflowers and creeks.Residents of FeatherStone's new Independent Living community will enjoy:.Spacious, modern apartments with full kitchens and high-end finishes.Restaurant-style dining featuring seasonal, chef-prepared meals.A full calendar of life enrichment events, wellness programming, and social activities.On-site transportation for shopping, appointments and group outings.Priority access to assisted living and memory care services within the community.Beautiful common spaces, outdoor areas, and walking pathsA Place Where Community is Everything“We're delighted to launch Independent Living at FeatherStone at Hickory Hill,” said Tracy Sherzer, Executive Director.“This new offering embodies our mission to foster independence, connection and joy for our residents. With thoughtfully crafted living spaces and a rich calendar of engaging activities, Independent Living provides both freedom and support; allowing our community members to live life fully and confidently.”Rooted in Values, Designed for Modern LifeFeatherStone's Independent Living residences embrace today's expectations for senior living. It's a place where wellness is whole-person, hospitality is heartfelt, and every day is an opportunity to engage, explore and enjoy life to the fullest.Now Welcoming New ResidentsWith strong interest and limited availability, prospective residents and their families are encouraged to schedule a private tour or attend an upcoming discovery event. For additional information regarding FeatherStone, please contact Executive Director, Tracy Sherzer at 319.595.2270 or .... For more information about FeatherStone, please visit featherstoneliving.About Franciscan Advisory ServicesFranciscan Advisory Services, a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities. Originally founded in 2011, its mission is to continue the work of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, by partnering with faith-based organizations to assist them with their real estate development needs. To learn more about Franciscan Advisory Services call 331.318.5200 or visit franciscanadvisoryservices.

