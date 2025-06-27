Amir Receives Phone Call From Venezuelan President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from HE Nicolas Maduro President of the friendly Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

During the call, HE the President of Venezuela affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter.

His Excellency stressed his country's absolute rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks to His Excellency for his sincere feelings and appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.