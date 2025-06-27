Amir Receives Phone Call From Swedish Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received on Friday a phone call from HE Ulf Kristersson the Prime Minister of the friendly Kingdom of Sweden.

During the call, the Prime Minister affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Prime Minister also stressed his country's absolute rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks to the Swedish Prime Minister for his sincere feelings and appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.