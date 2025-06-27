Qatar Affirms Its Support For United Nations's Counter Terrorism Compact
Doha: The State of Qatar affirmed its support for the United Nations in the field of combating terrorism, and its firm commitment to effective participation in regional and international initiatives aimed at enhancing regional and international peace and stability.
This came in a statement delivered by H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, during her participation in the opening meeting organized by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism under the title: "Enhancing Partnerships between Regional and International Organizations and the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office to Support Political Interventions and Efforts of Capacity Building," at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
H E stressed the importance of the meeting in providing a platform for enhancing dialogue and coordination among Member States to coordinate counter-terrorism efforts, which contributes to making international efforts to combat terrorism more integrated and effective.
She also highlighted the continuous partnership between the State of Qatar and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, commending the joint cooperation efforts to enhance the vision of combating terrorism through a coordinated and integrated approach.
For his part, Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, in a speech, praised the pioneering role played by the State of Qatar in the United Nations counter-terrorism initiatives, especially its focus on preventing violent extremism by addressing its root causes, through promoting education and sustainable development.
