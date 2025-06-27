No Compromise On Health, Education In Tripura: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, June 27 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that the state government would not compromise on the advancement of the education and improvement of health sectors and is working with priority on the overall development of these two vital sectors.

Inaugurating the Chinmaya Hari Hara Vidyalaya and the Bhoomi Pujan of Chinmaya Sundarayi Temple at West Taranagar in West Tripura, the Chief Minister announced the setting up of Tripura Competitive Examination Centres at three places in the state.

He added that considering the job-seekers of Tripura, these three competitive examination centres would be set up and financial allocation have been made in the budget for setting up these centres in Udaipur in Gomati district, Agartala in West Tripura and Ambassa in Dhalai district.

Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the Education department portfolio, said that in the prevailing situation education is necessary for social and economic development.

"Knowledge will increase through education. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that in the future, this world would be in the hands of those who have education. Education increases a person's personality and self-confidence," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has laid special emphasis on vocational education and quality education.

"We are also working to take the state's education sector forward in that direction. Children should be motivated for social work from childhood. The mindset of helping people should be developed. If there is knowledge in life, all obstacles can be removed and one can move forward. Now, we are in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation. AI is now being used in all fields. Now many paths to acquire knowledge have also been opened. Knowledge should be acquired through education and society should accept the words of a wise person," CM Saha added.

He also said that the National Education Policy, 2020, has been launched in the country due to the dedicated efforts of Prime Minister Modi.

The Chief Minister added that the National Education Policy has been launched in schools and colleges in Tripura as well.

It has been formulated in line with reality, he said.

On June 23, Tripura became the third state in the country to achieve full literacy after Goa and Mizoram, he said, adding that the literacy rate is 95.6 per cent in the state now.

Tripura has achieved the recognition of a fully literate state, which is a matter of great pride for the people of the state, CM Saha said, and announced that three new general degree colleges would be opened in Ambassa, Kakraban, and Karbook.

He said that at present, the state has educational institutions like the National Law University campus, National Forensic Science University campus, National Sanskrit University campus, Central University, IIIT, Fishery College, Agricultural College, Veterinary College, Tripura Institute of Technology, among others.

Apart from this, many more educational institutions are being set up in different places privately, he said.

Local MLA and state Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Shubhkarananda Maharaj, eminent social worker G.R. Ravindra Raju, Amit Rakshit, and other scholars were present at the event.