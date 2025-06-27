Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Father, Son Die After Falling Into Sewage Well In Jawzjan

Father, Son Die After Falling Into Sewage Well In Jawzjan


2025-06-27 02:00:20
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): A man and his son died after falling into a sewage well in Aqcha district of northern Jawzjan province, local officials said on Friday.

Jawzjan police spokesman Qari Abdul Sattar Halimi said a father and his young son died and a second son was seriously injured after they fell into a sewage well in a house in Buri Khawaja Guzar area yesterday afternoon.

After the father fell, his two sons jumped into the well to save him, but he and one of his sons lost their lives and the second son was critically injured, he explained.

Halimi said the injured person had been taken to the Jawzjan provincial hospital and his condition was said to be critical.

ma

MENAFN27062025000174011037ID1109733263

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search