Father, Son Die After Falling Into Sewage Well In Jawzjan
SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): A man and his son died after falling into a sewage well in Aqcha district of northern Jawzjan province, local officials said on Friday.
Jawzjan police spokesman Qari Abdul Sattar Halimi said a father and his young son died and a second son was seriously injured after they fell into a sewage well in a house in Buri Khawaja Guzar area yesterday afternoon.
After the father fell, his two sons jumped into the well to save him, but he and one of his sons lost their lives and the second son was critically injured, he explained.
Halimi said the injured person had been taken to the Jawzjan provincial hospital and his condition was said to be critical.
