Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
No One Allowed To Use Afghan Soil Against Any Country: Mujahid

No One Allowed To Use Afghan Soil Against Any Country: Mujahid


2025-06-27 02:00:20
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has strongly rejected a US lawmaker's claim that Afghanistan had once again become 'a safe haven' for terrorist groups, asserting no one is allowed to use the Afghan soil against any country.

Recently, Bill Huizenga, chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on South and Central Asian Affairs, claimed Afghanistan has once again become a“safe haven for terrorist groups” four years after the withdrawal of American forces.

According to his claim, these groups are increasing their capabilities and forces to carry out attacks in the region and around the world.

However in response to this claim, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on his X-Page today (Friday) that Afghanistan has a unified and strong government.

“Afghanistan has a strong and unified government that controls the entire geography of the country and does not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against any country.”

He rejected the Michigan Republican's claim and said: “We strongly reject the claim made by the US Congress that there are foreign groups in Afghanistan or that there is a threat to anyone.”

ma

MENAFN27062025000174011037ID1109733261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search