No One Allowed To Use Afghan Soil Against Any Country: Mujahid
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has strongly rejected a US lawmaker's claim that Afghanistan had once again become 'a safe haven' for terrorist groups, asserting no one is allowed to use the Afghan soil against any country.
Recently, Bill Huizenga, chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on South and Central Asian Affairs, claimed Afghanistan has once again become a“safe haven for terrorist groups” four years after the withdrawal of American forces.
According to his claim, these groups are increasing their capabilities and forces to carry out attacks in the region and around the world.
However in response to this claim, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on his X-Page today (Friday) that Afghanistan has a unified and strong government.
“Afghanistan has a strong and unified government that controls the entire geography of the country and does not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against any country.”
He rejected the Michigan Republican's claim and said: “We strongly reject the claim made by the US Congress that there are foreign groups in Afghanistan or that there is a threat to anyone.”
