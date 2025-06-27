Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Norway Gives Afghanistan $4.25M In Aid

Norway Gives Afghanistan $4.25M In Aid


2025-06-27 02:00:19
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Norway has contributed $4.25 million to the United Nations Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan, the fund announced on Friday.

The United Nations Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan wrote on its X page today (Friday) that the contribution would be used for vital services and long-term support, where it is most needed.

This amount of cash contribution is 42 million kroner.

This comes after Denmark contributed 50 million kroner, or $6.9 million, to the fund.

ma

MENAFN27062025000174011037ID1109733259

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search