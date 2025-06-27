Norway Gives Afghanistan $4.25M In Aid
KABUL (Pajhwok): Norway has contributed $4.25 million to the United Nations Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan, the fund announced on Friday.
The United Nations Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan wrote on its X page today (Friday) that the contribution would be used for vital services and long-term support, where it is most needed.
This amount of cash contribution is 42 million kroner.
This comes after Denmark contributed 50 million kroner, or $6.9 million, to the fund.
