11 Dead, 6 Injured In Faryab Traffic Accidents

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAIMANA (Pajhwok): Nearly a dozen people lost their lives and six others have been injured in three separate traffic accidents in northern Faryab province, local sources said on Friday.

Faryab Information and Culture Director Maulvi Shamsuddin Mohammadi told Pajhwok Afghan News that a pickup truck collided with a Corolla car on the Maimana-Andkhoi highway between Qarmaqol and Dawlatabad districts yesterday afternoon, killing six people, including two women and four men, and injuring three children.

Officials say that Mohammad Zahir Pilot, the commander of the helicopter maintenance and repair battalion of the Mazar-i-Sharif Air Brigade, and his wife and daughter were killed in the accident.

Dr. Sanjar Omar, head of Andokhoi Hospital, confirmed to Pajhwok Afghan News receiving the dead bodies and three injured children at Dawlatabad district hospital.

He said the injured were in critical condition.

Two other traffic accidents took place in the province today, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The head of Faryab's Information and Culture Department said that the first accident occurred this morning when a car and a truck collided on the Maimana-Almar highway.

He added that a tribal elder from Faryab named Haji Abdul Rasool Nawabi lost his life in the accident and his driver was injured.

Abdul Rasool Nawabi's son, Engineer Abdul Basir Nawabi, said that his father wanted to visit his land in Almar district this morning when he met the accident.

Mohammadi said the second accident occurred when a Corolla car skidded off the road in the center of Andkhoy district and overturned.

He added six people were travelling in the vehicle.

Dr. Sanjar Omar, head of Andkhoi District Hospital, told Pajhwok Afghan News that three bodies and three injured people had been delivered at the hospital from the scene. He said one of the injured succumbed to his severe wounds, taking the death toll to four. He said the condition of the other two injured people was also worrisome.

He added the deceased included two women, a man and a child.

ma