Former Oura CEO, Harpreet Singh Rai, Joins Loop To Accelerate Preventive Health Innovation

Loop , the insurance and healthcare company on a mission to add 20 healthy years to the lives of working Indians, has announced that Harpreet Singh Rai, former CEO of health-tracking pioneer Oura and an early investor in Loop, has joined Loop as President, Healthcare.

Harpreet brings a decade of experience in building and scaling preventive health solutions that merge science, data, and human behavior. As CEO of Oura from 2018 to 2021, he led the launch of the company's 2nd and 3rd generation rings, selling over 1 million units.

In his new role, Harpreet will lead the development of Loop's healthcare products, working closely with Loop's medical, product, and engineering teams. His focus will be on creating seamless, engaging experiences that help people take charge of their health.

“India's workforce loses 20 years compared to global peers; not because of destiny, but because our system profits from sickness rather than health. Harpreet has built consumer health products that people actually use and love. That's exactly the leadership we need to scale prevention beyond corporate walls,” said Mayank Kale , Co-founder and CEO at Loop .

Before Oura, Harpreet spent nine years as a technology portfolio manager at Eminence Capital, focusing on healthcare and technology investments. He began his career in Morgan Stanley's M&A group and holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan. His rare blend of engineering, investing, and health leadership uniquely equips him to accelerate Loop's prevention-first approach.

“Loop is building something fundamentally different-Mayank and the team have a unique lens to improve healthcare for India. I'm excited to help make healthcare more accessible, engaging, and measurable for millions of working Indians. This is how we add decades to lives-one person, one family, one company at a time,” said Harpreet Singh Rai .

About Loop

Loop is on a mission to add 20 healthy years to the Indian workforce. By combining best-in-class insurance with unlimited primary care and data-led prevention, Loop empowers over 850,000 employees at 1,200+ companies to live longer, healthier lives. Backed by global investors including Y Combinator, Khosla Ventures, Elevation Capital, and General Catalyst, Loop is redefining corporate healthcare by making prevention profitable, outcomes measurable, and vibrant health possible for every team in India.