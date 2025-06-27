White Cap Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

ATLANTA, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, today released its fourth Sustainability Report to highlight current initiatives and progress made over the past year in support of its sustainability commitments.

This 2024 Sustainability Report highlights White Cap's efforts to reduce environmental impacts across its supply chain; provide a socially conscious workplace that nurtures associate, customer, supplier and community relationships; and operate with integrity, transparency and respect across its operations. These efforts are a result of White Cap's Commitments to:



Responsible Construction

Operational Integrity and Safety

Our People and Communities Governance and Security

"At White Cap, our TRUSTED values and commitments guide how we operate and serve our customers, communities and each other," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO. "Our annual Sustainability Report documents our progress towards these commitments as we work to build a safer, more sustainable future. I'm proud of our teams' efforts to deliver exceptional value to our customers while creating an inclusive environment for our teammates and giving back to our communities."

To access the 2024 Sustainability Report and learn more about Our Commitments as White Cap, visit .

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 500 branches across North America with more than 10,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit href="" rel="nofollow" whiteca .

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED