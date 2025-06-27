Statement From Connected Nation Chairman & CEO Tom Ferree On The U.S. Supreme Court's Decision To Uphold The Constitutionality Of The Universal Service Fund
"Now is the time for policymakers to reform the USF to meet the demands of the 21st century, while preserving its core mission: ensuring that every American has access to the connectivity needed to drive economic growth and opportunity."
About Us: Connected Nation is a national nonprofit, founded in 2001, with a mission to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people – no matter where they live or how they began. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. connectednation
