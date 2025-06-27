Statement From Connected Nation Chairman & CEO Tom Ferree On The U.S. Supreme Court's Decision To Uphold The Constitutionality Of The Universal Service Fund

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As we look to the future, however, this decision should mark not just a reaffirmation, but a renewed call to action. The Universal Service Fund must be modernized to ensure it can support the telecommunications infrastructure needed to power next-generation technologies-including artificial intelligence. Upgrading and expanding high-performance broadband networks is essential to strengthening U.S. economic competitiveness, securing rural prosperity, and building the digital foundation for America's leadership in the AI era."

Now is the time for policymakers to reform the USF to meet the demands of the 21st century while preserving its mission.

