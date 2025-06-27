Kalorama Highlights Key Trends And Breakthroughs In Blood Typing Market In New Report

ARLINGTON, Va., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world of transfusion medicine evolves, so too does the complexity and capability of blood grouping and typing technologies. In its latest In-Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook market analysis, Kalorama Information explores the shifting landscape of blood typing-from traditional methods to cutting-edge molecular diagnostics-and what it means for laboratories, vendors, and patients alike.

The new article uncovers how automation and molecular innovations are transforming how laboratories identify blood types and manage transfusion compatibility. The study highlights how automated systems are becoming essential tools in labs facing staffing shortages, offering improved efficiency and reducing the risk of human error.

The report also dives into the increasing role of molecular methods in resolving complex or rare blood group discrepancies-an area gaining urgency as the population of cancer patients and those requiring transfusions continues to grow.

Perhaps most excitingly, Kalorama covers the discovery of a new blood group system, the first of its kind in five decades, which may carry serious implications for transfusion safety protocols and donor compatibility standards moving forward.

Key report features include:



The current and projected market size for blood grouping/typing technologies through 2029.



A look at regional market leaders and growth trends in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

An overview of leading companies such as Grifols, QuidelOrtho, Bio-Rad, and others driving innovation in immunohematology.

For industry stakeholders-from hospital labs to diagnostic OEMs-this report offers strategic insights into market dynamics, product innovation, and regional opportunities that are reshaping transfusion medicine.

To learn more about the report or request access, visit

About IVD Business Outlook

In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook is a bimonthly publication from Kalorama Information, offering six issues annually-each dedicated to a distinct segment of the IVD industry. Designed for decision-makers across diagnostics and life sciences, the publication delivers exclusive market intelligence, including growth forecasts, market sizing, and share analysis. Each issue features in-depth coverage of diagnostic test categories, company profiles, mergers and acquisitions, regional trends, and expert analysis of key industry developments. With curated insights not found in mainstream sources, In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook is an essential resource for staying ahead in the global diagnostics market.

About Kalorama Information

Kalorama Information, a division of Science and Medicine Group, is a leading provider of healthcare market research, delivering actionable intelligence to diagnostics, biotechnology, medical device, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide.















