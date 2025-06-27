MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market to Hit $40.55 Billion at 5.6% CAGR: Sandvik AB

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Type (Crushing, Screens, Other Processing Equipment), by Application (Construction, Mining, Recycling, Others), by Mobility (Stationary, Mobile-Wheeled, Mobile - Tracked), by Sales Type (New Equipment Sales, Aftermarket Sales): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market was valued at $20.61 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $40.55 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.Prime determinants of growthThe increase in demand from the construction industry, the rise in mining activities, and the low transportation cost of mobile equipment drive the growth of the crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market. However, the inadequate industry infrastructure restricts the market growth. Moreover, the increase in demand for technologically advanced crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in the coming years.Request PDF Sample this Report:The crushing segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on type, the crushing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, crushers are designed to reduce the size of raw materials, making them suitable for further processing. This size reduction is a fundamental step in mineral processing. However, the screens segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the availability of screens in various sizes and configurations, making them adaptable to different processing requirements. This scalability allows for flexibility in handling different types of materials and production volumes.Buy This Research report @The construction segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on application, the construction segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to construction industry benefits significantly from the use of crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment. However, the mining segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032, its efficient crushing and screening processes, along with advanced mineral processing techniques, can lead to higher recovery rates of valuable minerals from ore deposits, maximizing the economic benefits of mining operations.The mobile-wheeled segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on mobility, the mobile-wheeled segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, The mobile-wheeled equipment is designed for easy transport between different job sites. However, the mobile-tracked segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing mobile-tracked provides stability which is crucial for safe and effective operation in challenging environments, such as mining sites and construction sites with uneven ground.Asia to maintain its dominance by 2032.Based on region, Asia held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032. Many countries in Asia, particularly China and India, have been experiencing rapid economic growth and urbanization. This growth has led to increased demand for infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, buildings, and transportation systems, which require significant quantities of construction aggregates produced through crushing and screening.Make Purchase Enquiry Before Buying:Leading Market Players: -Eagle Crusher Company, Inc.FLSmidth & Co. A/SKleemann GmbHMcCloskey International Ltd.Metso Outotec CorporationRubble Master Hmh GmbHSandvik ABScreen Machines Industries, LLCThyssenKrupp AGThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, acquisition, collaboration, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in this Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):High Flexible Coupling MarketWheelbarrow MarketCopper Magnetic Wire MarketShoe Packaging MarketAbout us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.