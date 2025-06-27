Buddha Mind Monastery Responds To Recent Incident With Compassion And Unity

Oklahoma monastery updates on June 14 incident: injured member recovering well, community united, maintains commitment to peace and safety.

- Buddha Mind MonasteryOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, June 14, an isolated incident occurred at Buddha Mind Monastery . One individual was injured and is currently recovering under medical care.Update: We are grateful to share that our community is doing well, and the individual who was injured is progressing steadily in their recovery. While this was an unfortunate incident, we have moved forward with renewed strength and unity.We are deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of support, concern, and care from our community and beyond. Your compassion has been a source of great comfort and inspiration to us all. This event, while distressing, does not reflect the spirit of our monastery, which remains a sanctuary of peace and mindfulness.As we continue our practice and daily activities, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and well-being for our community. We are grateful for your patience and understanding as we navigated this situation together.We invite everyone to join us in cultivating compassion and understanding as we move forward in our shared journey of mindfulness and peace.

Jianhao Shifu

Buddha Mind Monastery

+ +1 405-869-0501

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.