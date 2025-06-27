Arbiter Named Official And Exclusive Event, Game And Team Scheduling Partner Of The NFHS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this partnership, Arbiter will work closely with the NFHS to promote advanced scheduling tools that support schools, athletic directors and administrators across the country. With a shared commitment to improving efficiency and communication in high school athletics, the NFHS and Arbiter will collaborate on marketing initiatives that highlight the importance of reliable scheduling solutions in today's fast-paced educational environment.

"Scheduling is a critical part of the high school sports experience, and we are thrilled to partner with Arbiter to help streamline and elevate this process for our schools," said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, CEO of the NFHS. "Arbiter's dedication to innovation and service aligns with our mission to support administrators, coaches and student-athletes nationwide."

Arbiter's platform supports the full scope of scheduling needs, from games and teams to multi-site events and official assignments, giving schools and state associations access to accurate, real-time information. Through this partnership, the NFHS will help expand visibility of these tools across its nationwide network.

Arbiter's scheduling platform simplifies the coordination of games, teams and events-helping ensure that all participants have access to accurate, up-to-date information. Through this partnership, the NFHS will support awareness of Arbiter's scheduling capabilities across its network of member state associations and schools.

"Arbiter is the trusted scheduling platform for thousands of schools and dozens of state associations across the country, a role that we've proudly played for more than 40 years," said Kyle Ford, CEO and President of Arbiter. "This sponsorship of the NFHS builds on that foundation and renews a relationship that has supported high school athletics for decades. We are honored to join with the NFHS to better serve its membership."

The partnership is focused solely on the promotion of Arbiter's event, game and team scheduling services. It marks a significant step forward in the NFHS's ongoing efforts to provide best-in-class resources to the high school community.

For more information about Arbiter and its scheduling platform, visit .

About Arbiter

Arbiter is the trusted platform behind school and state operations, supporting over 20,000 schools, 4,500 leagues and associations, and 7 million families nationwide. For more than 40 years, Arbiter has helped K-12 communities manage the complex logistics of athletics and school activities, powering registrations, payments, scheduling, websites, and facilities, all in one place. To date, Arbiter has facilitated over $3 billion in payments and supports more than 10 million official assignments each year. From state offices to local schools, Arbiter equips organizations with the tools to run confidently and stay connected. Learn more at arbiter .

About the NFHS

The NFHS, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the national leadership organization for high school sports and performing arts activities. Since 1920, the NFHS has led the development of education-based interscholastic sports and performing arts activities that help students succeed in their lives. The NFHS sets direction for the future by building awareness and support, improving the participation experience, establishing consistent standards and rules for competition, and helping those who oversee high school sports and activities. The NFHS writes playing rules for 17 sports for boys and girls at the high school level. Through its 50 member state associations and the District of Columbia, the NFHS reaches more than 19,800 high schools and 12 million participants in high school activity programs, including more than 7.8 million in high school sports. As the recognized national authority on interscholastic activity programs, the NFHS conducts national meetings; sanctions interstate events; offers online publications and services for high school coaches and officials; sponsors professional organizations for high school coaches, officials, speech and debate coaches, and music adjudicators; offers online education courses for coaches, administrators, students, officials, performing arts educators, parents and others; and serves as a national information resource of interscholastic athletics and activities. For more information, visit the NFHS website at .

SOURCE Arbiter