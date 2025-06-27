Hawai'i Pharmacists Association And Apha Celebrate Passage Of Landmark Legislation

HONOLULU and WASHINGTON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hawai'i Pharmacists Association (HPhA) and the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) are proud to announce the passage of SB 1245, an historic advancement that will recognize pharmacists as health care providers under Hawai'i law and ensure health plan reimbursement for services they provide within their scope of practice.

Signed into law by Gov. Josh Green, this legislation mandates that beginning July 1, 2026, private and public health plans in Hawai'i must reimburse licensed pharmacists for covered health services of contracted pharmacists when those services are delivered within pharmacists' scope of practice.

"This is a major victory for patients and for the pharmacy profession in Hawai'i," said Corrie Sanders, executive director of the Hawai'i Pharmacists Association. "Hawai'i faces a significant shortage of healthcare providers, particularly in rural and underserved communities. By recognizing pharmacists as providers and enabling reimbursement for the essential services they already deliver, this legislation strengthens the healthcare workforce, expands access to timely care across all islands, and allows pharmacists to ensure our patients and 'ohana receive the level of care they deserve."

Hawai'i, like many states, faces a shortage of physicians and other primary care providers. SB 1245 addresses this critical gap by leveraging the accessibility and clinical expertise of pharmacists, who are often the most accessible health care professionals in their communities. The law empowers pharmacists to sustainably provide a wide range of services, including chronic disease management, immunizations, point-of-care testing, and medication therapy management, with the assurance that they can be reimbursed when those services are covered for other providers.

"This legislation marks a turning point for health care access in Hawai'i," said Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP, executive vice president and CEO of APhA. "Pharmacists have always delivered high-quality care, but outdated reimbursement rules limited what they could sustainably offer. With SB 1245, Hawai'i joins a growing number of states recognizing that pharmacists must be supported as paid providers to keep patients healthier and systems more efficient."

HPhA and APhA extend their gratitude to the legislature, Sen. Joy San Buenaventura, Rep. Scot Matayoshi, Gov. Green, and the many health care advocates who supported this effort.

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association

