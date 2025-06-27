BERLIN ACADEMY OF AMERICAN MUSIC UNVEILS 2025/26 SEASON WITH TRANSATLANTIC FOCUS AND EXPANDING ARTISTIC HORIZONS

BAAM plays to a sold-out audience at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie last season.

Berlin Academy of American Music celebrates bold premieres, international stages, and a dynamic new solo series.

- Garrett Keast, Founder & Executive Director of BAAMBERLIN, GERMANY, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Berlin Academy of American Music (BAAM) is proud to announce its much-anticipated 2025/26 season, signaling an ambitious leap forward in deepening artistic dialogue between American and European musical voices. Featuring full-orchestra performances, contemporary premieres, and the launch of the intimate BAAM Solo Sessions, the upcoming season highlights the orchestra's distinctive role in the evolving classical music landscape.THE GEORGE ENESCU FESTIVALSeptember 14, 2025, 22:30 – Romanian Athenaeum, Bucharest, RomaniaSeptember 15, 2025, 19:30 – Constanța Casino, Constanța, RomaniaThe season opens on a global note with BAAM's return to the George Enescu Festival, one of Europe's premier classical music gatherings. Performances in Bucharest and Constanța this September will showcase the BAAM Orchestra on an international platform, underscoring the ensemble's growing reputation for excellence and cultural connection. Violinist Mihaela Martin joins for Barber's Violin Concerto, alongside works by Bernstein, Dorman, and Gershwin.BAAM SOLO SESSIONS: CHRISTOPH ENZELNovember 19, 2025, 20:00 – Piano Salon Christophori, BerlinBAAM's artistic evolution continues in Berlin with the introduction of Solo Sessions, beginning with saxophonist-composer Christoph Enzel. Held at Piano Salon Christophori, this concert features the German premiere of Gene Pritsker's "Migration Song," along with compositions by Creston, Eisler, Schulhoff, and Enzel himself: an exploration of identity and innovation through the saxophone's unique voice.ECHOES OF TWO WORLDS: A CONTEMPORARY SONIC JOURNEYJanuary 24, 2026, 19:30 – Werner-Otto-Saal, Konzerthaus BerlinIn January, BAAM's chamber orchestra takes the stage at Konzerthaus Berlin with Echoes of Two Worlds, performing a program where tradition meets the cutting edge. The evening features the German debut of Missy Mazzoli's "You Know Me From Here" and Billy Childs' "Each Moment is a New Discovery," world premieres by Jonathan Dawe and Lawrence Wilde, and Ursula Mamlok's Concerto for Oboe. Together, these works explore the interplay between heritage and experimentation, echoing the artistic exchange between New York and Berlin.BAAM SOLO SESSIONS: KEN THOMSONMarch 13, 2026, 20:00 – Piano Salon Christophori, BerlinClarinetist-composer Ken Thomson (Bang on a Can) joins the BAAM Solo Sessions in March for a program that blends Brooklyn's energy with Berlin's edgy creativity. Titled "The 20th–21st Century Clarinet: A Personal Survey," the concert features a mix of multi-channel clarinet compositions alongside classic and contemporary solo works. The program includes pieces by Leonard Bernstein, Anna Clyne, Steve Reich, Igor Stravinsky, Ken Thomson himself, and Cassie Wieland. This performance highlights BAAM's commitment to artistic hybridity and cultural fusion.BERLIN TRANSATLANTIC COMPOSERS WORKSHOP – SUMMER 2026An education initiative conceptualized by conductor Garrett Keast and composer Matthew Quayle, the second annual Berlin Transatlantic Composers Workshop brings together 16 emerging composers for a week-long residency featuring renowned international faculty. The program focuses on advanced mentorship, transatlantic collaboration, and premiere performances with BAAM musicians.“This season is a vibrant reflection of our mission: to amplify the shared stories of American and European composers through powerful collaborations, intimate solo moments, and platforms that cultivate the next generation,” shares Garrett Keast, Founder & Executive Director of BAAM.Visit baamorch to view the full 2025/26 schedule, discover upcoming events, or subscribe to the BAAM newsletter.About the Berlin Academy of American MusicThe Berlin Academy of American Music (BAAM), an orchestra of international musicians based in Berlin, offers a distinct, open-minded, and imaginative perspective on American music. Through new voices and programs, the ensemble seeks to elevate American music, spotlight European composers, and deepen transatlantic ties.At the heart of BAAM's artistic vision is a commitment to collaboration, meaningful exchange, and an inclusive, creative environment. Formed at the height of the pandemic by conductor Garrett Keast, BAAM was conceived as a way to explore deeper connections between music, performers, and audiences. With each performance, BAAM brings the dynamic energy and rhythmic vitality of American music to the European classical stage, promoting its relevance internationally.

Amy Harris

Berlin Academy of American Music

office[at]baamorch

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

About BAAM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.