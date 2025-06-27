Kerala HC Orders Probe Into Appointment Of Achuthanandan's Son As State-Run Institute's Director
The court also directed that the eligibility of Arun Kumar should be probed, as it wanted to see if, for the son of a former Chief Minister, the eligibility criterion was overlooked due to political pressure.
It pointed out that, according to the UGC guidelines, it is mandatory for the candidate to have seven years of teaching experience, but it's strange to find out that someone with clerical experience has been given a promotion under political pressure.
The court order came on a petition by Kerala Technological University Professor and Dean Dr Vinu Thomas, who raised this issue.
Thomas's petition claimed that the Pinarayi Vijayan government amended the eligibility criteria for the IHRD Director to appoint Arun Kumar to the post.
Incidentally the qualifications for the IHRD Director position, as outlined under the IHRD Act, traditionally include a postgraduate degree in engineering, 15 years of teaching experience, the ability to guide PhD candidates, and a proven track record of guiding two doctoral students, in accordance with the norms set by the Indian Institute of Technical Education (IICTE).
However, in the amended eligibility criterion, instead of teaching experience, anyone who has worked as an Additional Director will be considered for the post of Director.
Arun Kumar was allegedly appointed as an Assistant Director in the IHRD during the CPI-M-led Left government led by the K government in 1997 and has since held positions within the organisation, including Managing Director of COIRFED and Joint Director at the IHRD.
Incidentally, in 2017, a year after the Vijayan government took over, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau gave him a clean chit, and his appointment was declared in order after Congress legislator C demanded a probe into it in the floor of the Assembly when Oommen Chandy was the Chief Minister (2011-16).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment