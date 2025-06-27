Sigma Chi International Fraternity Commits $31 Million Pledge To Huntsman Cancer Foundation To Establish The Sigma Chi Center For Advanced Therapeutics And Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) After fulfilling an $11 million pledge in 2019, Sigma Chi then committed an additional $20 million to support women's research, treatment and prevention. The organization will complete this donation early, finalizing in Fall 2025.

Sigma Chi International Fraternity announces $31 million donation pledge to Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

"Since 2013, Sigma Chi has embraced our brother Jon Huntsman's vision of an end to cancer. Across North America, these men have worked tirelessly to raise money through grassroots events and their personal relationships, all in hopes of making the dream of becoming 'The Generation to End Cancer' a reality," Bob Wilson, 73rd Grand Consul of Sigma Chi International Fraternity, said. "Today, we are honored to further dedicate ourselves to such a worthy cause by more than doubling our financial commitment to establish the Sigma Chi Center for Advanced Therapeutics and Innovation."

The late Jon M. Huntsman, Sr., a Sigma Chi member honored as a "Significant Sig" for his exemplary achievements, and his wife, Karen, founded Huntsman Cancer Institute as part of their commitment to creating better outcomes for cancer patients and, ultimately, finding a cure. It is a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, providing care to the largest geographic region of any institution. More genes for inherited cancers have been discovered at Huntsman Cancer Institute than at any other cancer center in the world.

The Sigma Chi Center for Advanced Therapeutics and Innovation will fuel groundbreaking research, as well as propel new clinical trials that will lead to safer and more effective treatments, improved quality of life and potential cures for patients across North America and beyond.

"Sigma Chi brings to bear the collective power of nearly 240 undergraduate chapters across North America all coming together to raise money for Huntsman Cancer Foundation," says Michael Delzotti, FAHP, CFRE, President and COO, Huntsman Cancer Foundation. "This partnership is of paramount importance to cancer patients and their families who seek treatment not only at Huntsman, but also around the world, because it will drive critical breakthroughs in cancer research. Sigma Chi's rallying cry, to be 'The Generation to End Cancer,' is a powerful force for good."

Sigma Chi undergraduates across the U.S. and Canada have brought their campus communities together to raise funds for the groundbreaking research and innovation taking place at Huntsman Cancer Institute through hallmark fundraising events like Derby Days, while some have raised money throughout the school year. Sigma Chi chapters raised a recording-breaking $5 million in the 2024-2025 school year.

"Huntsman Cancer Institute is united with Sigma Chi in our ambition to end cancer as we know it," says Mary Beckerle, PhD , CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute. "The Sigma Chi Center for Advanced Therapeutics and Innovation will allow us to advance the best science and new clinical trials that will materially change cancer outcomes for individuals across North America and beyond. We are so grateful to Sigma Chi for making this new commitment in our shared quest to eradicate cancer."

About Sigma Chi International Fraternity

Founded in 1855, Sigma Chi International Fraternity is a men's organization dedicated to the pursuit of friendship, justice and learning. Today, there are more than 275,000 living members of Sigma Chi, including 17,000 active members at 236 campuses across North America. During its 164-year history, Sigma Chi has initiated more than 350,000 men who have been charged to live according to its seven core principles: courage, wisdom, integrity, high ambition, self-control, courtesy and fidelity. For more information, visit sigmachi .

About Huntsman Cancer Foundation

Huntsman Cancer Foundation's sole purpose is to raise funds to support the mission of Huntsman Cancer Institute : To understand cancer from its beginnings, to use that knowledge in the creation and improvement of cancer treatments, to relieve the suffering of cancer patients and to provide education about cancer risk, prevention and care. Huntsman Cancer Foundation is dedicated to ensuring excellence in these endeavors through the development and prudent stewardship of private resources. All HCI fundraising initiatives happen through Huntsman Cancer Foundation, which is a public, functionally integrated, Type 3 501 (c)(3).

About Huntsman Cancer Institute

Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah is a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. With a legacy of innovative cancer research, groundbreaking discoveries, and world-class patient care, we are transforming the way cancer is understood, prevented, diagnosed, treated, and survived. Huntsman Cancer Institute focuses on delivering the most advanced cancer healing and prevention through scientific breakthroughs and cutting-edge technology to create pioneering cancer treatments beyond the standard of care today. We have more than 325 open clinical trials and 276 research teams studying cancer. More genes for inherited cancers have been discovered at Huntsman Cancer Institute than at any other cancer center. Our scientists are world-renowned for understanding how cancer begins and using that knowledge to develop innovative approaches to treat each patient's unique disease. Huntsman Cancer Institute was founded by Jon M. and Karen Huntsman.

SOURCE Sigma Chi International Fraternity