Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball Launches Elite Summer Camp For Advanced Youth Athletes

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball (FL United VB) has officially opened registration for its FTLUTD Elite Summer Volleyball Camp 2025 , a four-week advanced training program designed for experienced youth athletes ages 12 to 18. The camp runs from June 30 to July 25 at FL United VB's dedicated training facility in Davie, Florida, and focuses on college-track development, skill assessments, and conditioning.

This is the perfect fit for players looking to compete at higher levels-whether entering high school programs, or preparing for collegiate recruitment. For those searching for a volleyball summer camp for advanced players, this program offers a high-impact path to growth.

About the Elite Summer Camp: College Training & Development

This performance-focused camp goes beyond fundamentals, offering a comprehensive schedule that blends physical conditioning, technical skill-building, and volleyball IQ development.

Program Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

- Day 1: AI-Powered Assessment & Scrimmage

Physical and skill evaluation to establish baselines in speed, agility, strength, serving, passing, hitting, and defense

- Days 2–3: Skill Development & Conditioning

Targeted work on verticals, reaction speed, and positional ball control

- Day 4: Reassessment & Structured Play

AI-generated progress tracking and game scenario practice

- Day 5: Mini Tournament

Teams assigned by skill level for competitive, coached match play



Camp Details & Registration

- Dates: June 30 – July 25, 2025

(Note: Week 1 runs June 30 – July 3)

- Ages: 12–18

- Location: FTLUTD Training Facilities – 7601 SW 39th St, Davie, FL 33328

- Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

- Early Drop-off: 8:30 AM

- Late Pick-up: 12:30 PM

- Capacity: Limited to 45 players

- Cost:

- $305/week (standard)

- $275/week for bi-weekly registration

Register now to secure your spot-space is limited and filling fast.

For full details and registration, visit .

About Fort Lauderdale United VB

Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball is a youth sports academy that offers elite-level volleyball training for athletes across South Florida. Built on the principles of passion, competition, and personal growth, the academy provides a curriculum-driven environment where players can train, compete, and thrive.

