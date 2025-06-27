SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MRC, TSBX, DNOW On Behalf Of Shareholders
NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC )'s sale to DNOW Inc. for 0.9489 shares of DNOW common stock for each share of MRC common stock. If you are a MRC shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: TSBX )'s sale to XOMA Royalty Corporation for $0.34 in cash per share plus one non-transferable contingent value right. If you are a Turnstone shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
DNOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW )'s merger with MRC Global Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, DNOW shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a DNOW shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected] .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
[email protected]
[email protected]
