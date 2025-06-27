The Summer Sillies Comedy Show Presented By Green Cannabis Co. Hits Henderson, NV On Saturday, June 28



Stoney McBlaze - Known for his offbeat humor and cult-following energy

Amir the Amiracle - Musical comedy meets pure chaos Todd Royce - A seasoned stand-up with sharp wit and larger-than-life punchlines

Event Details:

Where: Wahoo's Fish Tacos, 10430 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV

When: Saturday, June 28th

Tickets & Info:

Ages: 21+ only

Whether you're a die-hard comedy fan or just looking to kick off your summer with something different, The Summer Sillies promises a unique, high-energy experience you won't want to miss.

