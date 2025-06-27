Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Summer Sillies Comedy Show Presented By Green Cannabis Co. Hits Henderson, NV On Saturday, June 28


2025-06-27 12:16:33
  • Stoney McBlaze - Known for his offbeat humor and cult-following energy
  • Amir the Amiracle - Musical comedy meets pure chaos
  • Todd Royce - A seasoned stand-up with sharp wit and larger-than-life punchlines

Event Details:

Where: Wahoo's Fish Tacos, 10430 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV
When: Saturday, June 28th
Tickets & Info:
Ages: 21+ only
Whether you're a die-hard comedy fan or just looking to kick off your summer with something different, The Summer Sillies promises a unique, high-energy experience you won't want to miss.

About Green Dispensary

Green Cannabis Co. strives to provide its customers with quality products at a competitive price. Their courteous and knowledgeable staff help you find the cannabis products to suit your needs. Browse their online menu and place an order for pick up at one of their Las Vegas dispensaries in Hualapai , Rainbow , or Henderson .

Media Contact

Andrew Kellogg
Del Mar Advertising
[email protected]
6236068891

