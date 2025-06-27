The Summer Sillies Comedy Show Presented By Green Cannabis Co. Hits Henderson, NV On Saturday, June 28
-
Stoney McBlaze - Known for his offbeat humor and cult-following energy
Amir the Amiracle - Musical comedy meets pure chaos
Todd Royce - A seasoned stand-up with sharp wit and larger-than-life punchlines
Event Details:
Where: Wahoo's Fish Tacos, 10430 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV
When: Saturday, June 28th
Tickets & Info:
Ages: 21+ only
Whether you're a die-hard comedy fan or just looking to kick off your summer with something different, The Summer Sillies promises a unique, high-energy experience you won't want to miss.
About Green Dispensary
Green Cannabis Co. strives to provide its customers with quality products at a competitive price. Their courteous and knowledgeable staff help you find the cannabis products to suit your needs. Browse their online menu and place an order for pick up at one of their Las Vegas dispensaries in Hualapai , Rainbow , or Henderson .
Media Contact
Andrew Kellogg
Del Mar Advertising
[email protected]
6236068891
SOURCE Green Cannabis Co.
Legal Disclaimer:
