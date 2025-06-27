The Supercomputer That Could Tip The Balance In The AI Arms Race: Wall Street Insider Enrique Abeyta Reports
BALTIMORE, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report released by a former Wall Street hedge fund manager, the United States may be on the verge of reclaiming global leadership in artificial intelligence-thanks to a homegrown supercomputer project designed to process real-world data on a massive scale.
According to Enrique Abeyta, a 25-year financial veteran, the system-known as Dojo-is capable of analyzing more than 160 billion frames of video data per day to train advanced neural networks.
“This isn't just software,” said Abeyta.“It's an AI infrastructure built to function like the human brain, and scale across multiple sectors-from vehicles to robotics to national security.”
Built for Vision-Based Autonomy
Originally created to power fully autonomous driving, Dojo's architecture can be applied far beyond the road. Morgan Stanley analysts wrote that Dojo“can lay the foundation for vision-based AI models” across industries.
The chip at its core is described as “more efficient... potentially at a fraction of the cost” compared to existing options, and the system may eventually be offered commercially, similar to Amazon's cloud service.
Federal Backing Signals Urgency
Following a new executive order titled “Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,” the company building Dojo is“expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration,” Abeyta reports.
He adds,“President Trump wants to make America the AI superpower of the world... and this system may be a critical part of that vision.”
August 1st: Tipping Point
Dojo's first real-world deployment is expected as soon as August 1st , tied to the launch of new full self-driving software.“That's when everything changes,” said Abeyta.“From there, the world sees what this thing can really do”.
About Enrique Abeyta
Enrique Abeyta is a former Wall Street hedge fund manager who oversaw up to $4 billion in assets. Known for outperforming the market through multiple crashes, he now shares institutional-grade research through Breaking Profits, a monthly publication focused on disruptive tech and global macro trends.
