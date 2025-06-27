Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-06-27 12:16:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

27 June 2025

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA)

The Company was notified that on 27 June 2025 Jens Bech (a PDMR) sold 30,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company (ordinary shares) at a price of £5.15875 each. On the same date he transferred 10,000 ordinary shares to his PCA, Benedikte Bech. Subsequently, his PCA Benedikte Bech, sold 10,000 ordinary shares at a price of £5.15875 each.

The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person Jens Bech
2. Reason for the notification
a. Position/status
Group Commercial Director

b. Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
Identification code GB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction (i) Disposal
(ii) Transfer of shares
c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume
  • £5.15875
  • Nil
  • 30,000
  • 10,000
    • d. Aggregated Information: Aggregated volume
  • 30,000
  • 10,000
    Aggregated price
  • Total Sale Price: £154,762.50
  • Nil
    • e. Date of transaction 27 June 2025
    f. Place of transaction (i) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
    (ii) Outside a trading venue


    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name of natural person Benedikte Bech
    2. Reason for the notification
    c. Position/status
    		Spouse of Jens Bech, Group Commercial Director

    d. Initial notification/amendment

    Initial Notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
    b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
    4. Details of the transaction(s):
    a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    		Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
    Identification code GB00BLDRH360
    b. Nature of Transaction Disposal
    c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume
    £5.15875 10,000
    d. Aggregated Information:
    		Aggregated volume
    10,000
    Aggregated price
    Total Sale Price: £51,587.50
    e. Date of transaction 27 June 2025
    f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


    Dionne Mortley-Forde t: 01634 848 944
    Group Head of Governance & Secretariat
    Investor relations
    Alexander Holcroft
    Group Director of Investor Relations
    Email: ...     		t: 01634 838973
    Brunswick
    Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

    Notes to Editors

    About OSB GROUP PLCs

    OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


