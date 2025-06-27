Teachers Love Builders Space And Now There's More To Love

Biggest Builders Space in the World - Seoul, South Korea

New Gears - Adding to Builders Space is Fun for Children - Motion Teachers Energy which is Fundamental Physics

New Chutes - Adding to Builders Space is Fun for Children - Channeling Teaches Gravity, it's Fundamental to Science

Bright Day Big Blocks Adds New Gears and Chutes to Popular Builders Space Kit

- David Krishock LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Day Big Blocks majors in big blocks, big kid-size soft foam building blocks for children that inspire them to create, to express themselves in building anything they can imagine. Youngsters usually build the things they love to think about the most – be it dinosaurs or robots, cityscapes or space stations or medieval castles, vehicles like trains and planes, insects or monsters – anything. The early childhood education community, specifically teachers, have applauded Bright Day over the years for helping them build cognitive skills such as creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, and confidence in their children – as well as physical traits such as strength and stamina, coordination and dexterity, and more.Who knew when Bright Day invented their product called Builders Spaceit would also be so loved, and enthusiastically supported by the education community. Builders Space was inspired by what's come to be known as the Maker Movement in schools and play centers. The Maker Movement was invented in the early 2000's and really began gaining traction by 2013. The Maker Movement encourages hands-on learning, and creative problem solving through tinkering.Builders Space by Bright Day is a simple idea. The kit contains 21 flat panels that adhere to a wall, and sometimes the floor, each panel has holes, like a peg board. Made to be used with the panels are 300 smaller, hand size building blocks that enable children to build off of the wall, and up from the floor. Builders Space comes as a kit, the panels and blocks can create a builder or maker space about 5 feet tall and over 10 feet long.South Korea, long known for their progressive approach to educating their young children, has used the Builders Space extensively. Changsook Kim, head of the Greem School in Seoul has installed the biggest Builders Space wall and floor in the world. She says,“why wouldn't we give the children a place, their space, where anything is creatively possible?” She continues,“Builders Space is more than a place to play, it is a place to learn – where children can learn math, science, and through dreaming and storytelling build their vocabulary – it's a special, magical place”.Due to its success, new to Builders Space this coming school year are two add-ons kits, one called Gears and the other Chutes. The Chutes can be explained as blocks with channels that enable balls to run through them – the channel blocks hang on the building wall and children find a dozen ways to have fun, rolling the balls through the channels blocks - and maybe in the process learn about gravity and science. The Gear blocks employ a ratchet system and when installed on the wall by children they create a fun and fantastic configuration full of circular motion – and learn about energy and physics.David Krishock, a co-founder at Bright Day Big Blocks comments –“we would love to claim genius on Builders Space, but the fact is that our teacher community always provides us with the best and brightest ideas”. He continues,“children playing with gear and chute type products have been available and in use for decades – we just updated the idea a bit, married the idea up with our Builders Space - and voila! – more fun, more ways for young children to play and learn”.Builders Space is available at Bright Day Big Blocks now. And beginning July 1, 2025 new Gears and Chutes will be available and added to the USA and International product catalogs. Contact Bright Day Big Blocks and nonprofit Bright Day Foundation at ...or 01-818-914-6541.About Bright Day Big BlocksBRIGHT DAY BIG BLOCKS is a fun, new and unique play system designed to stimulate creative play. Bright Day offers big, soft blocks and designs play space environments that peaks a child's curiosity, unlocks creativity, inspires collaboration, and builds confidence. Our big foam blocks enable play that builds cognitive, physical, emotional and social skills important to the development of all children. Bright Day can be found throughout the world in schools and play centers – on playgrounds, in libraries, children's hospitals, family resort hotels, airports, family restaurants, public parks, summer camps – anywhere and everywhere you find children playing. Bright Day Big Blocks are transforming children's lives through play.

Laurel Tucker

Bright Day Big Blocks and Bright Day Foundation

+1 818-914-6541

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.