GIFT City Key To India's Global Fintech Vision: Narayana Murthy

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 27 (IANS) Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Friday visited the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), where he praised the remarkable progress and world-class infrastructure that is helping position GIFT City as a global hub for financial and technology services, especially fintech innovation.

Impressed by the growing presence of international companies and the pace of development, Murthy said that such efforts are vital to building GIFT City into a global centre for financial technology and innovation.

He also offered suggestions to further enhance the ecosystem, highlighting the need to foster innovation and build stronger partnerships between academia and industry.

During his visit, Murthy held a detailed meeting with GIFT City Chairman Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Managing Director and Group CEO Tapan Ray, and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) Chairman K. Rajaraman.

The officials briefed him on the various initiatives and ongoing developments at GIFT City.

Additionally, Murthy interacted with students from Jamnabai Narsee School, Deakin University, and the University of Wollongong during his visit.

He motivated them to dream big, work hard, and aim for excellence in their careers, inspiring the young minds present at the event.

Infosys, the company founded by Murthy, has recently launched a new development centre at GIFT City.

Inaugurated on June 7, this facility is designed for over 1,000 employees working in a hybrid model.

The centre will serve as a key TechFin hub for global BFSI clients, offering digital solutions in areas such as banking, capital markets, trade finance, cards and payments, and risk and compliance management.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, GIFT City announced that it has made significant progress in the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI 37), achieving improvements across multiple categories.

Notably, it secured the top position in the 'Reputational Advantage' category.

GIFT City also climbed five spots in the FinTech ranking, moving from 45th to 40th place, and improved its overall global ranking from 52nd to 46th.