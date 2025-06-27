Parker Waichman LLP Wins $5 Million Verdict In Nassau County Nursing Home Abuse Case

Jury Awards $4 Million in Compensatory Damages and $1 Million in Punitive Damages Against South Shore Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Nassau County jury has awarded a total of $5 million to the family of Henry Serrapica, a 67-year-old U.S. veteran and retired postal worker, who suffered extensive and long-term neglect and abuse during his residency at South Shore Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. The verdict was handed down following a seven-day trial in Nassau County Supreme Court before the Hon. Christopher McGrath.

The case was tried by attorney, Ryan McAllister, of Parker Waichman LLP, a national law firm with a proven record in nursing home abuse and wrongful death litigation.

"This verdict sends a powerful message that our most vulnerable citizens-our elderly-deserve dignity, care, and respect," said McAllister. "Mr. Serrapica was a husband, a father, and a veteran. What happened to him was inexcusable."

According to the evidence at trial, Mr. Serrapica entered South Shore Rehabilitation and Nursing Center expecting adequate care, but was instead subjected to nearly a year of inhumane treatment. He developed and suffered from multiple pressure ulcers that went untreated, endured significant physical pain, emotional distress, and ultimately passed away as a result of the facility's abuse and neglect.

The jury needed only two and a half hours of deliberation to render their decision:



$4 million in compensatory damages for pain, suffering, and loss of dignity. $1 million in punitive damages to punish and deter future misconduct.

"This case wasn't about one mistake-it was about a pattern of neglect and repeated violations of New York's Public Health Law," McAllister added. "The jury's decision is a clear affirmation of the value of human life and the importance of accountability in elder care."

If You or a Loved One Suffered Harm at a Nursing Home - We're Here to Help

If you or someone you love was harmed at South Shore Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, or if you suspect neglect, abuse, or wrongful death occurred at any nursing home or elder care facility, it's critical to take action now. Nursing home injuries are often part of larger systemic failures-and your voice can make a difference in stopping ongoing harm to other vulnerable residents.

At Parker Waichman LLP, we are currently investigating and accepting cases involving:



Pressure ulcers (bedsores)

Falls and fractures

Malnutrition and dehydration

Physical or emotional abuse

Medication errors or overmedication

Wrongful death Violations of state public health laws

Our legal team offers free, confidential consultations to families nationwide. We will listen to your concerns, review the facts of your case, and help you understand your legal options.

Time is critical. Nursing homes are often backed by large corporate entities and insurance companies that fight hard to avoid accountability. You deserve a legal team that fights harder.

About Parker Waichman LLP

Parker Waichman LLP is a national civil litigation law firm that represents victims of nursing home abuse, neglect, and wrongful death. With a longstanding history of successful outcomes for victims and their families, the firm fights to hold negligent nursing home operators accountable and secure justice for those who have suffered preventable harm.

Contact Parker Waichman LLP Today

If your loved one has experienced neglect or abuse in a nursing facility, don't wait. Call Parker Waichman LLP now at 1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529 ) for a free consultation with an experienced nursing home attorney . Our firm handles cases nationwide and is ready to help you take legal action-regardless of your location.

Your consultation is free and confidential, and we charge no fees unless we win your case.

For more information about filing a claim, visit our nursing home injury claim page . We represent clients nationwide. Justice starts with your call.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Parker Waichman LLP

1-800-YOUR-LAWYER



SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP

