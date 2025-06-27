Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Secures Two Prestigious Innovation Fund Grants To Advance Cancer Care Solutions In Florida

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are incredibly proud of the teams behind these innovative projects, whose dedication and vision continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in community oncology," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD . "These grants are a testament to the transformative potential of our statewide practice-each focused on improving the quality of care, enhancing patient outcomes, and setting new, scalable standards for cancer treatment."

FCS Assistant Managing Physician David Wenk, MD will spearhead the initiative to expand a pioneering remote temperature monitoring program aimed at transforming infection detection and management in cancer patients. Leveraging AION's FDA-cleared TempShieldTM wearable thermometer, this program enables continuous temperature monitoring to detect infections two to three days before symptoms appear, allowing for earlier intervention, reduced hospitalizations, and improved survival rates.

"We've already proven that TempShieldTM saves lives-now we're scaling it. Just like diabetics track blood sugar, cancer patients should be tracking temperature continuously and long-term. We're excited to have this opportunity to partner with FCS and shape the future of oncology care," said Samara Barend, CEO, AION Biosystems.

Dr Wenk adds, "With infections driving 60% of cancer-related deaths and 15% of unplanned hospitalizations, this proactive, tech-driven solution addresses a critical gap in oncology care. Our goal is to establish this type of monitoring as a best practice not only at FCS and in Florida, but also to convert it into a national model for innovative, cost-effective cancer care."

Led by FCS Medical Director of Late-Phase Research Bradley Monk, MD , the funds granted for Bringing Cancer Research to Rural Floridians will support key initiatives, including raising awareness of clinical trials, launching a research patient navigator program, and increasing enrollment among rural populations served by FCS, focusing on ten of its late-phase research locations.

"National data shows a stark disparity-only 4.1% of patients in community oncology programs enroll in clinical trials, compared to 21.6% at larger, academic cancer centers," said Dr. Monk. "Rural patients, who often face worse outcomes and limited resources, are the least likely to participate. By bringing these opportunities directly to rural communities, we're not just improving access-we're giving patients a better chance at survival."

Through the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program, the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund was created to transform cancer care in Florida by accelerating research, improving treatment models, and breaking down systemic barriers to innovation. The program aims to strengthen Florida's position as a leader in biomedical research while directly addressing the health needs of its citizens through high-quality, collaborative, and forward-thinking cancer care.

Grants awarded through this initiative support Florida-based institutions that demonstrate innovative approaches in three critical areas: improving the accessibility and use of cancer data, expanding the sharing of treatment best practices across providers, and eliminating obstacles that delay the adoption of life-saving technologies. By encouraging collaboration among researchers, oncologists, and treatment centers, the program seeks to eliminate barriers and pave the way for rapid, equitable advancements in cancer treatment statewide.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

