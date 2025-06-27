Trella Health Launches Its Latest Medicare Advantage (MA) Data To Help Post-Acute Providers Thrive In The Expanding MA Market

This release delivers payer-level referral intelligence - offering unprecedented visibility into where MA patients come from, where they're referred, and where strategic referral relationships are taking shape across hospitals, physicians, and post-acute providers.

"As Medicare Advantage continues to grow, providers need deeper visibility into referral behavior, patient flow, and payer dynamics," said Kathy Ford, Chief Product Officer at Trella Health . "This new dataset unlocks critical insights that help our users align their network strategies with high-value MA opportunities."

The Latest MA Data Upgrade is available as an add-on to Trella's Marketscape Insights platform for both home health and skilled nursing users, with data refreshed quarterly in alignment with Trella's fee-for-service update schedule.

This enhanced MA dataset enables users to:



Identify High-Value MA Referral Sources: discover hospitals and physicians referring MA patients to Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and Home Health Agencies (HHAs) using metrics such as payer name, annual patient counts, and affiliation percentages.

Evaluate MA Payer Trends and Strategic Alignment: assess trends in MA volumes using annual patient counts and payer-specific referral data to identify providers treating target populations. Monitor Referral Leakage and Strengthen Relationships: track MA patient movement using referral destination data, affiliation percentages, and facility-level patient counts to uncover referral shifts over time.

Trella Health's latest Medicare Advantage data release reflects the company's continued investment in data innovation - expanding access to timely, targeted insights that support smarter growth, value-based care strategies, and improved patient outcomes.

About Trella Health

Trella Health's unmatched market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute providers, HME , and Infusion organizations to drive more effective performance and growth. Trella's solutions allow post-acute, HME, and Infusion organizations to identify the highest-potential referral targets, evaluate new market opportunities, and monitor performance metrics. Paired with CRM and EHR integrations , business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty by improving their sales and marketing strategy.

