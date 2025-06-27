Dickey's Barbecue Pit Ignites Summer with Sizzling BOGO Combo Deal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Buy One Combo, Get One Free-Friday Only with Code BOGOCOMBO

Dallas, TX, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit is turning up the heat this Friday, June 27, 2025, with an irresistible BOGO Combo special-just in time to fire up your summer plans! Use code BOGOCOMBO in-store, online at dickeys.com , or through the Dickey's app to get two mouthwatering combos for the price of one. Each combo includes any sandwich, a delicious side, and a refreshing Big Yellow Cup beverage.

“We love giving our BBQ fans more of what they crave,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“Our BOGO Combo offer is a fun and delicious way to celebrate summer with friends and family.”

Whether you're craving Texas-style brisket, tender pulled pork, or savory smoked chicken, every combo pairs perfectly with a side-like mac & cheese, baked beans, or coleslaw-and your favorite drink in that iconic Big Yellow Cup.

“This BOGO adds value without sacrificing the exceptional flavor and generous portions our guests expect,” shared Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“It's our way of saying thanks for making us part of your family traditions and summer adventures.”

Offer Details:

When: Friday, June 27, 2025 (today only!)

What: BOGO on combos-order one sandwich + side + Big Yellow Cup, get the second free.

Where: Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations, online, and via the app.

How: Use code BOGOCOMBO at checkout



About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts - because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group , and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc .

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

