United Arab Emirates (UAE) Strongly Condemns Attack On United Nations (UN) Mission In Central African Republic

2025-06-27 11:45:11
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, June 27, 2025/APO Group/ --

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attack targeting the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), near the town of Birao, which resulted in the death of a Zambian peacekeeper and the injury of another.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal and terrorist acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed that targeting UN and humanitarian missions constitutes a blatant violation of the principles of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, stressing the UAE's full support for the vital role of MINUSCA in promoting security and stability in the Central African Republic.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, and to the government and people of Zambia, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured peacekeeper.

The Ministry further expressed its solidarity with the United Nations and its humanitarian missions, and the countries contributing to international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region and worldwide.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

