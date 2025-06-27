Independent School Management Celebrates 50 Years Of Service To Independent Schools

MENAFN - PR Newswire) What began as a bold idea from visionary founder Rod Snelling and his wife, Anne, quickly became a national resource. Rod's early publication on school management gained immediate traction with NAIS member schools, and within two years, ISM welcomed 34 educators to its first Summer Institute workshop - a professional development cornerstone shaping thousands of careers and campuses.

"Innovation is in our DNA," said ISM President and Senior Executive Consultant, Roxanne Higgins. "From launching one of the first EdTech tools for school business offices in 1984 to pivoting during the pandemic with webinars and virtual consulting, ISM has never stopped evolving."

Today, ISM supports nearly 1,000 member schools and serves over 11,000 school leaders annually through its professional development programs. Its thought leadership in areas such as tuition strategy, faculty growth, wellness, and student retention continues to shape the future of independent education.

Looking ahead, ISM is committed to building on its legacy with bold new initiatives. These include UnboundDiscover, a predictive analytics platform; personalized, real-time support via a redesigned membership portal; expanded licensing and partnerships with school associations around the globe and our launch of Stability Markers 6.0.

"We're not just looking back, we're looking forward," Higgins continued. "The future of ISM is data-driven, inclusive, and deeply connected to the real challenges and opportunities our schools face. We are ready for the next 50 years."

