China Construction Industry Report 2025 Output To Grow By 3.2% In Real-Terms This Year, Supported By Investments In Infrastructure And Energy Sectors - Forecasts To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Chinese construction industry is projected to grow by 3.2% in real terms in 2025, driven by investments in infrastructure and energy. Despite challenges like sluggish residential demand and trade tensions with the US, growth is expected to average 4.2% annually from 2026-2029. Key projects include transport, industrial developments, and initiatives supporting China's goal for net-zero emissions by 2060. The "Construction in China - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report offers comprehensive insights on market prospects, industry trends, and major projects, aiding stakeholders in strategizing and navigating risks.

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chinese construction industry to record a growth of 3.2% in real terms in 2025, supported by investment in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the construction industry's value-add grew by 3.1% year on year (YoY) at the end of Q1 2025, preceded by YoY growth of 3.8% at the end of Q4 2024 and 4.1% at the end of Q3 2024. According to the State Taxation Administration, China launched 182 major projects in Q1 2025, requiring total investments of CNY340 billion ($47.4 billion). Indeed, this was driven by large-scale transport infrastructure and manufacturing plant developments.

However, in the short to medium term, the sluggishness in the residential sector is expected to weigh on the overall construction output, owing to the prevalence of low housing demand and rising debt amongst property developers. Furthermore, the rising concern over a trade war between China and the US, with the US imposing of tariff on Chinese imports, is expected to further weigh on consumer and investment in the country. According to the State Council of the People's Republic of China, the total Foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 27.1% YoY in 2024, reaching CNY826.3 billion ($115.3 billion).

The analyst expects the construction industry to record an average annual growth rate of 4.2% between 2026 and 2029. This will be supported by investment in transport infrastructure and industrial projects, coupled with the government's plan to achieve net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2060. In line with this, in September 2024, the Shanghai local government announced the Shanghai Action Plan for Accelerating the Green and Low-carbon Transformation (2024-27).

This plan aims to deploy solar capacity across Shanghai with a combined installed capacity of 4.5 million kW by 2027 and acceleratethe construction of offshore wind power plants. The government approved the construction of ten new nuclear reactors in April 2025, with construction expected to start in 2026 and grid connection anticipated by 2032. The total investment for these projects is estimated at CNY200 billion ($27.9 billion), averaging about CNY13.3 billion ($2.7 billion) per reactor.

Additionally, growth within the construction industry will be supported by government investments as part of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) that focuses primarily on innovations, digitalization, the modernization of industrial systems, and low carbon emissions. The plan outlined the goal of the construction of 150 new reactors by 2035 with a total estimated investment of CNY3.1 trillion ($432.6 billion).

Scope



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in China, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900