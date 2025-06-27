Jagannath Yatra In Delhi Becomes Centre Of Attraction, Draws Thousands Of Devotees
Organised by the Shri Jagannath Seva Sansthan, the Rath Yatra witnessed an overwhelming turnout. The atmosphere was filled with devotion as bhajans and kirtans echoed through the streets. The temple premises, adorned with colourful decorations and flowers, created a divine setting for the sacred event.
Sanjay Goyal, MLA from Shahdara Assembly, who served as the chief host, swept the chariot of Lord Jagannath with a golden broom, performing the revered Chhera Pahanra ritual, symbolising humility and devotion.
He shared,“This Rath Yatra has been an unbroken tradition since 1978. The procession began from the temple and passed through various localities of Vivek Vihar before returning to its starting point. Lord Jagannath is the Lord of the universe. The Rath Yatra will continue until July 5. It is believed that those who pull the chariot attain moksha (emancipation)."
Devotees, many of whom had gathered from different parts of the city, expressed their joy and devotion.
One devotee said,“We wait all year for this moment. The excitement and spiritual energy since morning are so overwhelming that we haven't even thought about eating or drinking.”
The Jagannath Yatra follows a series of sacred rituals rooted in ancient tradition. It begins with Rath Snana, a ceremonial bath of the deities with 108 pots of holy water. This is followed by Rath Pratistha, where the newly constructed chariots are sanctified with sacred chants.
The grand spectacle of devotees pulling the deities' majestic chariots towards the symbolic Gundicha Temple marks the heart of the festival. The return journey, known as Bahuda Yatra, and the final ritual, Niladri Vijaya, mark the conclusion of the sacred event, leaving behind the promise of divine return next year.
