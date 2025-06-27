COUNCIL FOR SECURE AMERICA RELEASES NEW POLL REVEALING STRONG BIPARTISAN CONSENSUS ON STRENGTHENING U.S.-ISRAEL TIES, COUNTERING IRAN, AND ADVANCING DOMESTIC ENERGY INDEPENDENCE

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for a Secure America (CSA) today released new polling data conducted by Morning Consult showing that a clear majority of Americans believe that Iran's proxies in the Middle East such as Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas pose a threat to US national security particularly in response to Iranian aggression, place high strategic value on U.S. domestic energy production, and the importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance.

The poll surveyed 2,206 American adults nationwide between June 21–23, 2025, capturing public opinion just before and immediately after President Trump's announcement of U.S. military strikes on Iranian targets. The results underscore a growing bipartisan consensus in favor of American strength, strategic partnerships, and self-reliance in energy.

"The survey confirms what many policymakers have heard from their constituents: Americans were unified in the face of escalating threats from Iran and its terror proxies," said Jennifer Sutton, Executive Director of CSA. "Americans want to see resolve, not retreat. The public is overwhelmingly aligned behind U.S. leadership that defends our allies, confronts our enemies, and secures our energy future."

Key Findings from the CSA Poll Include:



Strong Support for U.S. Action Against Iran: A majority of Americans, across political affiliations, supported U.S. military strikes against Iranian targets and their regional proxies. Support levels held steady before and after President Trump's June 22 announcement, with no statistically significant change in opinion.

U.S.-Israel Relationship Remains a Strategic Priority: Most respondents view Israel as a vital ally and believe that a close U.S.-Israel partnership enhances regional stability and U.S. national security interests.

Energy Independence Seen as National Security Imperative: A majority of Americans believe the U.S. is safer when it produces its own energy, particularly amid volatility in global energy markets and threats from adversarial nations. Broad Backing for American Strength Abroad: The data reflects widespread support for a proactive U.S. foreign policy that includes confronting threats, defending allies, and projecting strength, especially in volatile regions like the Middle East.

Morning Consult conducted the online survey using a representative sample of U.S. adults, weighted for gender, age, race, education, and region. The margin of error is +/- 2.0%. The poll also included targeted surveys in nine key states: Iowa, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming, where energy policy and national security are top-tier concerns.

Importantly, a subset analysis of 1,326 respondents surveyed prior to the President's announcement and 880 afterward found no measurable change in public sentiment, underscoring the resilience of American support for the administration's posture toward Iran.

"The durability of these views, even after high-profile military action, speaks volumes," Sutton added. "This isn't a momentary reaction. Americans understood the stakes. They support principled leadership, reliable alliances like the one with Israel, and a national energy policy that protects our sovereignty and strength."

The survey builds on previous CSA-commissioned polls conducted by Morning Consult in March 2025 and September 2024, using the same methodology and focus areas. Over time, CSA has tracked consistent public support for American energy independence, strategic alliances, and confronting hostile regimes through strength, not appeasement.

View the full polling results here.

The Council for a Secure America is a non-partisan, non-profit, 501(c)3 organization focused on educating on the critical importance of the US-Israel relationship, energy security, and the role that the Abraham Accords play in bolstering America's national security. mutual national security interests.

CSA regularly conducts briefings, educational symposia, and research on the benefits of energy security and the reasons it is in the United States' best interest to maintain a strong alliance with Israel. Since October 7th, CSA has compiled and released a constantly updated, open-source, and hyperlinked report on the Israel-Hamas war , the only report of its kind. Following Israel's preemptive attack on Iranian nuclear sites, CSA released a special One-Week Israel-Iran War Primer , document the lead up to the US strike.

For more information about membership, events, research products or interview requests at the Council for a Secure America please contact us at [email protected] .

SOURCE Council for a Secure America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED