Essentia Organic Mattress Fourth Of July Sale Is Here And It's A Dream For Wellness Sleep Seekers

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia Organic Mattress , a pioneer in organic, wellness-focused sleep technology, is celebrating Independence Day with its most anticipated summer promotion. From June 27 through July 4 , customers can enjoy 25% off sitewide during the Fourth of July Sale , including all organic mattresses, bedding, and accessories.

Essentia mattresses are crafted with the brand's patented Beyond LatexTM organic foam , providing unparalleled pressure relief, optimal spinal alignment, and superior breathability. Unlike conventional mattresses, Essentia's designs are free from springs, petrochemicals, and harmful toxins. As the sole organic mattress engineered to boost recovery and optimize sleep cycles, Essentia continues to define excellence in clean, high-performance sleep.

"Our core mission goes beyond simply being organic; it's about delivering tangible sleep performance," says Jack Dell'Accio, founder and CEO of Essentia. "This sale offers a fantastic opportunity to experience our most advanced mattresses at a significant discount."

This year's sale coincides with Essentia's 20th anniversary and the availability of The Dave Asprey Upgrade by Essentia . Developed in collaboration with renowned biohacker Dave Asprey, this innovative enhancement builds upon Essentia's commitment to tackling electromagnetic fields (EMFs) in the sleep environment. Available for Essentia's acclaimed Classic REM5 Active and Dormeuse REM9 Active organic performance mattresses, this upgrade features next-generation EMF Protection Foam with informed quartz and a graphene-infused organic cotton cover, creating a system that actively optimizes recovery and defends the body at a cellular level.

For added convenience, new models such as the Grateful Eight Organic Mattress and the Venti Double-Sided Organic Latex Mattress are eligible for HSA and FSA reimbursement . Qualified customers can also take advantage of 12-month 0% APR financing options available through Affirm , making premium sleep more accessible than ever.

Beyond mattresses, the Fourth of July Sale extends to Essentia's full range of organic pillows, sheets, pet beds, and crib mattresses . Every product is meticulously handcrafted in Essentia's GOLS and GOTS certified organic factory , ensuring the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

Discover more and shop the Fourth of July Sale at .

About Essentia Organic Mattress:

Essentia Organic Mattress is the pioneer behind the world's only Beyond LatexTM organic foam mattress, dedicated to delivering a superior sleep experience that goes beyond comfort. Our patented, non-toxic, and certified organic technology is scientifically designed to extend Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20% to 60%, ensuring you wake up revitalized and ready to seize the day.

As an eco-luxury brand, Essentia is committed to eliminating harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gasses commonly found in synthetic mattresses, offering a clean and safe sleep environment that supports your health and the planet. Our vegan, cruelty-free products are celebrated by professional athletes, health experts, and eco-conscious consumers who refuse to compromise on quality or sustainability.

At Essentia, we pour our energy into creating the most advanced sleep solutions, so you can pour yours into living your most vibrant life. Discover the Essentia difference and experience sleep like never before. To learn more, visit .

