Dr. K. A. Paul, The World's Most Popular Evangelist And Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Has Called For The Impeachment Of Trump And Netanyahu For War Crimes

The following is an open letter from Dr. K.A. Paul, a world-renowned evangelist and politician. He is the founder of the US-based organizations Global Peace Initiative (GPI) and Gospel to the Unreached Millions (GUM) and has operated orphanages, including Charity City in Hyderabad.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My dear friend in the Media and fellow citizens of the world, after much prayer I am coming before you. I just heard prime minister Netanyahu's speech which is most boastful and foolish speech ever given by any world leader, though I have met and counselled 155 of the 197. In his speech like a Savior as if he has accomplished a great mission by killing 3 Iranian chiefs dozens of scientists and experts, while starving a million poor people in Gaza to death. Is it not against God's law to kill? against the United Nations charter to wage a war against another country?

For a powerful video message link.

President Trump said last week that Tulsi Gabbard the Director of US intelligence is wrong about Iran not having the nuclear weapons but why did he did not fire her? Was not legendary Secretary of State Colin Powell used in 2002 by then US President George W. Bush to lie about Iraq weapons of mass destruction?

So who is correct here? US intelligence or Trump or Netanyahu? as per the Washington Post Trump lied or misled 30573 times in 4 years. Netanyahu an ICC convicted war criminal acting like Hitler for which the 60% of the Israelis are not supporting his policies .

Trump committed an impeachable offense as per the US Constitution to take the US to war without Congress approval therefore he will be the first in US history to be impeached for third time. While bombing Iran mistreating world leaders like Zelensky behaving like a baby for the Nobel Peace Prize. Let us pray for all 56 wars to be stopped and trillions of dollars not to be wasted killing millions of lives.

All media reporters please share this message until we reach all the Peace lovers of the World. Blessed are the Peace Makers and cursed are the War Mongers.

About Dr Paul:

Please click the link below to read the Norway News story that explains in detail his global peace and humanitarian work around the world. Since 1981, he has travelled to 155 countries, conducted 2200 peace rallies, rescued 310 thousand orphans and street children, and counselled 155 world leaders. He has been credited for stopping several wars including Liberia in 2003 and the India and Pakistan war in 2002. His mission had been reported by many news media including AP, Reuters, BBC, CNN, Fox, NBC, CBS, and MSNBC.

For more information call or text 3468126546

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Peace Initiative

