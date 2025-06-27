Automakers Are Expanding EV Charging Options, Prioritizing Convenience And Accessibility For Drivers
Kia Corporation is helping meet that demand by giving its EV owners access to more than 21,500 additional Supercharging stations nationwide. These join the 22,000-plus public fast-charging stations already available, significantly expanding the charging network. Drivers can locate and charge at these stations using the Kia Access app, which also provides real-time updates on station availability and pricing.
For owners of the Kia EV6, EV9 and Niro with CCS1 ports, the update allows charging at Tesla Superchargers using a compatible adapter. This feature is built directly into the app for a seamless user experience.
These additions are part of a larger industry effort to reduce“charge anxiety” and make long-distance travel accessible by expanding options and making them easier to find and use. As more automakers adopt shared charging infrastructure, drivers benefit from greater flexibility and more reliable access.
“Access and ease are top priorities for EV drivers,” said James Bell, head of corporate communications at Kia America.“Expanding our network and making it user-friendly helps support the future of mobility and brings real peace of mind to our customers.”CONTACT: Media contact: Brian Devenny ...
