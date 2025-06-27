Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Norsk Hydro ASA: Registration Of Share Capital Reduction


2025-06-27 11:16:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Norsk Hydro ASA ("Hydro") on May 9, 2025, regarding inter alia, the resolution by the annual general meeting to reduce Hydro's share capital by NOK 33,518,494.476 by cancellation of 20,067,969 own shares, and by redemption and cancellation of 10,458,893 shares held by the Norwegian state.

The share capital reduction has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. After this, Hydro's new registered share capital is NOK 2,172,381,071.328, divided on a total of 1,978,489,136 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.098.


Investor contact:
Elitsa Blessi
+47 917 75 472
...

Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 938 64 271
...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Euronext Rule Book part II.

Attachment

  • Articles of Association of Norsk Hydro ASA per June 2025

