Norsk Hydro ASA: Registration Of Share Capital Reduction
The share capital reduction has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. After this, Hydro's new registered share capital is NOK 2,172,381,071.328, divided on a total of 1,978,489,136 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.098.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Euronext Rule Book part II.
