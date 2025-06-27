Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wolf Haldenstein Encourages Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Ahead Of The August 1, 2025 Deadline


2025-06-27 11:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP , a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) (“Fortrea”) securities between July 3, 2023 and February 28, 2025 (the“Class Period”), inclusive, of the important August 1, 2025 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the securities class action lawsuit.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares should contact the Firm prior to the August 1, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

CLASS PERIOD : July 3, 2023 and February 28, 2025

ALLEGATIONS : The filed complaint alleges that Fortrea misled investors by overstating projected revenue from Pre-Spin Projects, exaggerating expected cost savings from exiting transition service agreements, and inflating EBITDA targets for 2025. These misstatements, the suit claims, misrepresented the company's financial outlook and business model viability. When the truth was revealed, investors suffered losses.

DEADLINE : August 1, 2025. Shareholders should contact Wolf Haldenstein as soon as possible

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ? :

This illustrious fir , founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been suffered losses or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

  • Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774
  • Email: ...
  • Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

